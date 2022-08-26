Love in Contract: Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young offer glimpses of their characters in upcoming tvN drama

tvN has released the first looks at Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young’s characters in the upcoming drama ‘Love in Contract’! The new romantic comedy stars Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young, and follows a service which makes it possible for single people in need or partners for social events, to get in contact with fake wives.

Park Min Young takes on the role of Choi Sang Eun, a professional “wife”. She shares a long-term exclusive contract for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with Jung Ji Ho, played by Go Kyung Pyo. Things change when a new client, Kang Hae Jin, enters. Kang Hae Jin, played by Kim Jae Young, signs a contract with Choi Sang Eun for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In the first look at Go Kyung Pyo’s character Jung Ji Ho, we get to see his calm and put-together side. He appears mysterious, and other than him being dressed in professional attire, no clues are given as to his profession or his hobbies. Although having been in a long-term contract with Choi Sang Eun spanning five years, Jung Hi Ho keeps his personal details hidden in secrecy.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Young’s character Kang Hae Jin is the youngest song of a powerful family, who is also an idol-turned-actor. The newly released photos show him exuding the vibes of a global superstar with his fashionable outfits and his composed look. From appearing on the news, to taking care of himself by walking around using eye masks, Kang Hae Jin seems to be another interesting character to look forward to!

Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young’s drama ‘Love in Contract’ premieres on September 21.

