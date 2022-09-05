Love In Contract: Park Min Young finds herself trapped between Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young in new teaser

The released video begins with the professionalism of Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young), a perfectionist contract marriage master. But soon, Choi Sang Eun, who is full of charms, bursts into a smile. The sun has risen in the middle of the sky, but she is still oversleeping, and he is throwing a reckless high kick to avoid the sunlight shining through the curtains.

Afterwards, Choi Sang Eun's regular customers were revealed, drawing attention. First of all, Choi Sang Eun said, "He hides his identity more than me." At the same time, the mysterious figure of long-term customer Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) is revealed and attracts attention. The two people's contractual relationship, which lasted for five years, was clearly defined without intrusion into each other's private lives. As Choi Sang Eun said, Jung Ji Ho stimulates the curiosity of viewers with a mysterious presence without a single conversation or expression change throughout the meal with Choi Sang Eun.

Next, Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) draws attention with the appearance of a superstar receiving a splendid spotlight. In particular, Kang Hae-jin gives a shock with his official public remarks, "I'm in love." Then, Kang Hae Jin looks at Choi Sang Eun leaning on her shoulder and sends a proud smile, and Choi Sang Eun asks such a strong Hae Jin, "Isn't it your first love or something?" raising curiosity about the relationship between the two.

Above all, the distinction between construction and construction begins to blur in the relationship between Choi Sang Eun and Jung Ji Ho, creating a breathtaking tension. Jung Ji Ho said, “Are you afraid of me?” He asks Choi Sang Eun a private question for the first time in five years, and he seems to care about the new Kang Hae Jin. Moreover, Choi Sang Eun is also conscious of Jung Ji Ho from a certain moment, and romance begins to spring up between the two.

ALSO READ: EXO’s D.O, Lee Se Hee and more partake in script reading for KBS’ new legal drama; Premiering on THIS date

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.