Love In Contract: Park Min Young plays the role of Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young’s wife in latest teaser

The 3rd teaser video announcing the start of the romance between Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Jae Young every other day is released and steals attention. In the released video, Park Min Young and Go Kyung Pyo, who have been on a long-term contract for 5 years, are included, and Kim Jae Young's superstar visual, who first appeared as a new customer of Park Min Young, soars interest.

Park Min Young and Go Kyung Pyo are showing off their sweet moments like newlyweds on a monthly basis only. Go Kyung Pyo prepares dinner for Park Min Young by hand, and at a gathering with the couple he attended, he gently folds his arms and radiates a warm chemistry. At the same time, it raises curiosity about the long-term contract between Park Mi Young and Go Kyung Pyo, who have a clear professional relationship, such as greeting each other with courtesy.

A new customer appears to Park Min Young, raising interest. Superstar Kim Jae Young who made a reservation as a new customer of Park Min Young. Kim Jae Young proposes to Park Min Young, “I will sign a contract with you,” raising curiosity about the story behind Park Min Young’s desire to become a new customer. Furthermore, interest is focused on what kind of variable Kim Jae Young will be for the couple Park Min Young and Go Kyung Pyo, and their fondant romance every other day.

tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Love In Contract’ will premiere on Wednesday, September 21st.

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young and more relive their school days in latest poster for new drama ‘The Law Cafe’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.