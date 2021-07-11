Love ft. Marriage and Divorce 2 breaks own record; Devil Judge and Nevertheless keep good ratings

Weekend drama ratings are out and does it look good? Read ahead to know more

2021 has become a milestone for dramas, especially melodramas like Love ft. Marriage and Divorce series where the first season had ended at an average nationwide rating of 8.751%. The second season started off slow with 4% nationwide but the 9th episode has broken their own record with an average nationwide rating of 11.3%. Devil Judge enjoyed a rise in ratings for the 3rd episode with an average nationwide rating of 5.5% as well as the JTBC drama Nevertheless with 1.7%.

The concept of Love ft. Marriage and Divorce revolve around three women working together for a radio broadcast with so-called perfect lives that unravel itself soon enough once their husbands get involved with their paramours. Each of them tries their own way to hold themselves together but their lives are more intertwined than they think. The first season had brought about jarring reactions from the audience- the ones who loved the melodrama and the ones who detested it and deemed it as a cliche concept. While the first season was a slow burn, the second season immediately picked up the main storylines and made a lot of revelations in the first 9 episodes. TV Chosun brought back a concept that has declined in mainstream Korean dramas- early 2000s melodrama with shocking endings.

The Devil Judge is one of the most awaited dramas set in a dystopian society where distrust in the nation’s leaders is voiced openly by the public to the point of causing chaos. In this world bereft of law and order, Head Trial Judge Kang is signaling the need for change. His courtroom is the subject of a reality show where he mercilessly punishes the guilty, earning him the nickname of "Devil Judge". As a divisive figure with an aura of mystery that belies his true identity and ambitions, the public is unsure whether he is a true hero or someone, knowingly sowing the seeds of discontent in his courtroom. The first three episodes have been received very well by the audience and with such a unique storyline, we cannot wait to see the new twists and turns in store for us!

JTBC’s Nevertheless is a romance drama revolving around Yu Na Bi (Han So Hee), a soft-hearted and indecisive girl who had her heartbroken by her first love and wanted to remain aloof but her plans unravel once she meets Park Jae Eon (Song Kang), a handsome and charming flirt who does not believe in a relationship but after meeting Na Bi, he feels a unique connection with her which may be beyond flirting and casual meets. The drama had a lot of mixed reactions- many did not like Song Kang’s character and felt bad for Na Bi but the story moves at a good pace, the aesthetically pleasing cinematography and their chemistry makes up for it all.

