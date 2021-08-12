‘Love ft Marriage and Divorce’ star Song Ji In cast as lead for upcoming TVING’s intense suspense drama

According to her agency I.M Entertainment on August 11th, Song Ji In was cast in TVING's original 'The Mansion' (written by Yoo Gap-yeol, directed by Chang) and started filming. 'The Mansion' is a mystery thriller that follows the truth of a missing sister in an apartment to be reconstructed. She has been cast as Ji-hyeon, the older sister of Gina.

'The Mansion' is a mystery thriller that follows the truth of a missing sister in an apartment to be reconstructed. Contrary to the ordinary appearance, the suspicious neighbors who live by hiding their greedy insides, and the secrets that continue to be revealed, will present extreme fear of reality and intense suspense. Song Ji In left a strong impression on viewers by playing the role of Ami, who is having an affair with Shin Yu-shin (Lee Tae-gon) in the TV Chosun drama ‘Love ft Marriage and Divorce 2', which ended on August 8. It is noteworthy what kind of character transformation she will be showing after joining 'The Mansion' as her next work.

Three women suddenly face misfortune in their lives. The women and their significant others attempt to endure their turbulent times. 30's Boo Hye-Ryung (Lee Ga-Ryeong) used to work as an announcer and now she works as a radio DJ. She pursues a work–life balance for herself and her husband Pan Sa-Hyun (Sung Hoon). Her husband works as a judge. They have been married for 3 years and they don’t plan to have children. 40's Sa Pi-Young (Park Joo-Mi) works as a radio program producer. She is competent at her work and also a good mother and wife at home. Her husband Shin Yu-Shin (Lee Tae-Kon) works as a doctor in neuropsychiatry and runs his own clinic. He is a romantic husband. 50's Lee Si-Eun (Jeon Soo-Kyeong) is the main writer of a radio program. During her 30 years of marriage, she has endured many difficulties with her job and taking care of her husband and child. Her husband is Park Hae-Ryun (Jeon No-Min). He became a professor thanks to the love and support given by Lee Si-Eun.

Song Ji In was born on October 21, 1984 and made her acting debut in 2009. Since then, she has appeared in a variety of films and television dramas , including ‘The Queen of Office’, ‘Healer’, ‘Ho Goo’s Love’, ‘Memory’, ‘Queen for 7 Days’, ‘Haechi’, ‘Double Patty’, etc.

'The Mansion' is scheduled to be released in the first half of next year.

