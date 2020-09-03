Love, Guaranteed: Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr's rom com on online dating is the apt sleepover movie

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr., Love, Guaranteed 'guarantees' us a pleasant watching experience and is just the apt movie for a sleepover with your besties. Check out the full review below.

Love, Guaranteed

Love, Guaranteed Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr.

Love, Guaranteed Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Love, Guaranteed Stars: 3/5

Nostalgia is always a success formula for modern-day romantic comedies as many of us crave for the late 90s-early 2000s heart fluttering slice-of-life films. Netflix takes this formula to heart and churns out such projects that are mostly amiss content-wise. With a recent array of teenage love stories including The Kissing Booth 2 and Work It, we now have the online dating taboo being tackled in the latest outing Love, Guaranteed starring the fresh pairing of Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr.

When you choose to watch this film, you know for a fact that the storyline isn't the major factor. In a day and age where reality has been extremely harsh to us, we turn to cheesy romances to give us some semblance of a happy ending, even if it's fictional. That's why Love, Guaranteed isn't essentially a bad watch. For the unversed, we have Rachael as Susan Whitaker, a do-gooder lawyer who helps the helpless even if it means having no money to run her firm. Susan drives a funky looking car which constantly plays Tiffany's classic tune I Think We're Alone and as expected, her work trumps her love life. There are the stereotypical characters adding fodder to Susan's life such as a pregnant sister, a supportive brother-in-law and quirky employees who are more invested in her dating life.

A meet-cute near a coffee truck introduces us to her next client Nick Evans (Wayans Jr.) who has a peculiar case; sue the online dating website Love, Guaranteed, for false promises to lonely individuals of finding their one, true love. There's the fact that Nick has been on 986 dates, give or take! While initially sceptic, Susan takes on the case and gets to know Nick's story in a more detailed manner realising there's more than meets the eye. As one would expect, a romance blossoms but a legal technicality spells trouble in the possibility of finding the one for both of them.

On paper, it's an overworked take at online dating; Nick has a catalogue of every woman he's dated along with the quirks that he found repulsive - The One Who Spoke Way Too Much About Cats (While not owning one herself!), The One Who Brought Her Parents Along, The One Who Ate Paper and you get the drift. Sticking to the Friends reference, for Nick, Susan is The One He Didn't See Coming. Bring in the feels...

There's the obvious dig at online dating, which sees it only from one side of the coin but what works for Love, Guaranteed is its actors. Rachael, who we find impossible to get over from her She's All That days, as Susan is the quintessential modern woman whose a genuine soul and deserves love her way. The actress adds a sense of undeniable charm to make her character seem bigger than the traditional characteristics that we would eventually find repulsive. On the other hand, Damon has a striking screen presence that makes us want to see him in more meaningful projects and yet, as Nick, you're drawn to him just like Susan was. Their chemistry also has a warm, fuzzy feeling that will leave you smiling at the end. No matter how corny and orchestrated the ending! Alas, Heather Graham as Love, Guaranteed's spiritual owner Tamara Taylor brings us a forgettable, caricaturish character who almost spoils the broth with her overindulgent performance.

Overall, Love, Guaranteed 'guarantees' us a pleasant watching experience with a movie that's apt for a sleepover with your besties!

Credits :Pinkvilla

