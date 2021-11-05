Love Hard Twitter Review: Nina Dobrev & Harry Shum Jr make this rom com the ULTIMATE Christmas movie

Just in time for the weekend and the upcoming holiday season, we’ve had some big releases this week! One of the highest-anticipated releases on streaming platforms this week has been Nina Dobrev starrer Love Hard. The movie follows Nina Dobrev who essays the role of a vulnerable LA-based writer Natalie Bauer who is struggling to find love in the modern dating world and ultimately resorts to dating apps.

Soon after, she meets her perfect match on an app but soon learns that she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise her match for Christmas. Before you dive deep into the newest Netflix release, scroll down to read some honest Twitter reviews from our trusty netizens!

I honestly wasn't expecting to enjoy #LoveHard as much as I did. Great cast. And I gotta say, Jimmy O Yang has a range that most of us do not give him credit for. Between Patriots Day, Crazy Rich Asians and Love Hard, he's got the goods. (Still not much a fan of Silicon Valley.) — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) November 5, 2021

While I loved all of the characters and storyline, I didn’t buy the lead characters chemistry given it was just a great friendship. Such a missed opportunity #lovehard Also, if you’re going to cast Harry Shum Jnr and not make him the lead character. Big mistake. Huge. pic.twitter.com/KBFfCEU5uR — SophiaChase (@misssophiachase) November 5, 2021

i just finished #lovehard and it’s one of my favorite christmas movies ever!!, it’s so amazingly good, thanks @ninadobrev it’s so good to seen back on screen love u with all my, @hximenez que obra de arte eres un orgullo nacional pic.twitter.com/yIzISNjW59 — h a y l e y (@srhckls) November 5, 2021

Loved #LoveHard so much. Want to watch again but have to go to work. Boo!! But Owen is the best big brother and i wont hear otherwise!!! pic.twitter.com/aCNJfWW0YL — Mary Kate (@marykatefolan) November 5, 2021

