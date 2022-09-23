Love in Contract Ep 1-2 Review: Park Min Young sticks to her forte, Go Kyung Pyo is refreshing

Go Kyung Pyo is the one with potential to make the show keep floating as he takes on a mysterious role of someone who deals with law and has enough money to hire Choi Sang Eun’s services for five years. Their dinner dates on every Monday-Wednesday-Friday turn into silent breaks from their day lives where his character Jung Ji Ho tries to soar past his socially troubled personality.

‘ Love in Contract ’, the drama itself gives away Park Min Young who plays Choi Sang Eun’s entire role. She’s a contract wife and earns her living by agreeing to work as a life partner for money, building a thriving business from it. Dealing with nasty clients and befriending a few, it's a nice nod for the business romance Queen, however not very exciting. Her roommate is a gay man who is an ex-client and that’s about as challenging as the show gets in the first episode.

Kim Jae Young is Kang Hae Jin, a top star with stressed ties from his conglomerate family. His past meeting with Choi Sang Eun where he recognises her as Jamie, her old alias, is increasingly tangled however allows for some intrigue to the show. Jin Kyeong as Yoo Mi Ho is the under-the-surface villainous character who harbors another strenuous past with Choi Sang Eun.

While Park Min Young takes charge of her role it looks like just another page from the same book that she has written for a while now. It’s hardly new and makes you wonder why there is no change in roles for the actress. It becomes evidently clear that she has been stereotyped and we want nothing more but to have her come out of the shell.

Tune in for Two? It does not make us curious for a lot. While a 3 sided love line could provide some drama, the show falls off quickly from our watch list.

