Love In Contract: Park Min Young slowly falls for Go Kyung Pyo in the new teaser

On September 14th, the side of tvN's new Wed-Thu drama 'Love In Contract', which will be aired for the first time at 10:30 pm on September 21st, is a mysterious long-term customer Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) of 5 years who started to shake the heart of Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young), a contract marriage master who decided to retire. A new superstar customer, Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) appeared, released a 'first preview video' announcing their romance every other day. In the preview video, Choi Sang Eun's long-term customer Jung Ji Ho, who has been on a contract for five years, and Kang Hae Jin, who will become a new customer, are in a tangled relationship. Like Choi Sang Eun's saying, "Ji Ho doesn't talk at all," Jung Ji Ho attracts attention with his reticent and mysterious atmosphere. Although the two have spent their monthly payments together for 5 years, they are maintaining a thorough distance without touching each other personally.

At the same time, superstar Kang Hae Jin appeared in front of Choi Sang Eun, creating tension. After meeting with Choi Sang Eun, Kang Hae Jun confesses his love for her, saying, "If you lose your mind that your first love appeared at the age of 30, you will lose shape." Whether Kang Hae Jin's first love is Choi Sang Eun or not, the truth of the relationship between the two stimulates curiosity.