Love In Contract: Park Min Young struggles being professional with Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young

The 4th teaser video started with Choi Sang Eun's narration, "Except love." In her confident and straight-forward tone, she reveals the firm principles of a perfectionist contracted marriage master. Choi Sang Eun maintains a certain distance by taking off her wedding ring at the end of her every other day meeting with Jung Ji Ho, a customer on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young), a customer on Thursdays and Saturday.

However, the principle of Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young), who was certain of the division, begins to shake. Choi Sang Eun, who was sleeping on Kang Hae Jin's shoulder, was startled by her skinship, while Jung Ji Ho's hand rubbed against her while washing dishes, and her face turned red involuntarily. In the end, when Choi Sang Eun and Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) approached her, she tensed up and said, "What about love?” He blurs out the end of his words, stimulating the curiosity of whether there has been a change in his mind.

Furthermore, attention is paid to how the fondant romance of Choi Sang Eun, Jung Ji Ho, and Kang Hae Jin, which began because of this, will be drawn. 'Love In Contract' will premiere on September 21st at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

