Love In Contract trailer: Park Min Young feels enamored by Go Kyung Pyo; Kim Jae Young is a cheeky superstar

On September 16, tvN released a highlight trailer for the new romance drama ‘Love In Contract’ featuring Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young. Choi Sang Eun's long-term customer Jung Ji Ho, who has been on a contract for five years, and Kang Hae Jin, who will become a new customer, contain a tangled relationship. First of all, Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) attracts attention with a reticent and mysterious atmosphere, like Choi Sang Eun's words, "Ji Ho doesn't really talk much." Although the two have spent their monthly payments together for 5 years, they are maintaining a thorough distance without touching each other personally.

At the same time, Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young), a superstar, appears in front of her, raising the tension. In particular, after meeting with Choi Sang Eun, Kang Hae Jin confesses her love and focuses her attention, saying, "If you lose your mind that her first love appeared at the age of 30, you will lose shape." Whether Kang Hae Jin's first love is Choi Sang Eun, the truth of the relationship between the two stimulates curiosity. In the meantime, Choi Sang Eun decides to retire as her contract marriage worker. The video also shows how Jung Ji Ho is as a person- reserved, practical yet shy while Kang Hae Jin is the complete opposite- loud, vibrant and carries his heart on his sleeve. It seems Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) is more interested in Jung Ji Ho but she feels safe with Kang Hae Jin. The male leads do not like each other due to their very different personalities but they have one commonality- Choi Sang Eun.