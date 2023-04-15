Love In Contract’s Kim Jae Young cast alongside Gong Seung Yeon and Yoo Jun Sang in I Will Travel For You?

According to the coverage of a South Korean media outlet on April 14th, Kim Jae Young will join the drama 'I Will Travel For You'. It is planned to work with Gong Seung Yeon and Yoo Jun Sang, who were previously known to appear on the show.

The drama:

The drama 'I Will Travel For You' is a full-fledged healing trip emotional drama depicting the process of realizing true success and the meaning of life by representing an idol-turned-travel reporter who has never been a center in his life. Based on the popular novel of the same name that became a bestseller on Amazon in Japan, it was also made into a drama in Japan. Together with the beautiful scenery of the destination, we plan to deliver heart-warming impressions and healing.

Kim Jae Young:

Kim Jae Young is building a solid filmography by appearing in various works such as the dramas 'My Secret Romance', 'Black', 'Hundred Days My Prince', 'Eunju's Room', 'Secret Boutique', and 'Love is Beautiful, Life is Wonderful'. In 'Reflection Of You', which ended in 2021, he drew attention as 'Seo Woo Jae', a sculptor with fatal charm, and played an active role as a Hallyu star in Love In Contract in 2022. Jae Young and Yoon So Hee have been cast in the new audio drama 'Sometimes-Selling After Breaking Up' produced by LG U+'s 'STUDIO X+U'. The audio drama 'Sometimes' is a romance drama about a man and a woman who will revive even dead love cells. In the first episode, 'Separate and sell', Lee Joo Ah, who was trying to buy a limited-edition couple bracelet that was hard to find at a second-hand market, witnessed her boyfriend cheating on her at the meeting with the seller Lee Jun Pyo, and Lee Jun Pyo, who had a similar experience, felt sorry for Lee Joo Ah. This is the story of two people who started with this. Actor Kim Jae Young took on the role of 'Lee Jun Pyo', a character who won't do anything he doesn't want to do, even if he dies. He is an IT developer and has the best ransom in the industry, but he broke up with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, the drama 'I Will Travel For You' is discussing the formation and is in full swing preparing for filming.

