Love In Contract’s Park Min Young to join Lee Yi Kyung’s upcoming drama Please Marry My Husband? Find Out

Park Min Young will appear in the lead role of Kang Ji-won in the original webtoon drama 'Marry My Husband'. On the 8th, a broadcaster informed a South Korean media outlet that "Park Min Young has recently decided to appear in the 16-episode drama 'Marry My Husband'."

The work tells the story of Kang Ji Won, a terminally ill woman who witnessed her best friend and her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung), having an affair, is killed by her husband, and returns to 10 years ago to seek revenge. The original work is a web novel of modern romance by author Seong So Jak, and is currently being published as a webtoon on Naver. Kang Ji Won, played by Park Min Young, is a person familiar with the sentence of patience, 'I only need to endure it once.' He is a downtrodden figure who was surrounded only by those who knew he had the right if he showed a favor. Various stories surrounding Kang Ji Won, including love, marriage, betrayal and overcoming, will be poured out in each episode.

Director Park Won Guk, who is showing off his immersive directing skills through the drama series 'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Pung' and 'Special Labor Inspector Jo Jang Pung’, will take the director role. In addition, writer Shin Yu Dam, who captured the fun and message through 'Day and Night', melts the merits of the original work into a drama. The 'Kang Jong Hyun Controversy', which became Park Min Young's label, seems to break through head-on with his work. Last September, Park Min Young and Kang Jong Hyun, the real owner of the cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, were revealed to be dating, causing a stir.

Mr. Kang served 2 years and 6 months in prison and 3 years of probation on charges of defrauding about 3.5 billion won from A Capital by cheating on the 2013-2014 KT account statement while running a mobile phone terminal sales business. Kang was later reported to have participated in illegal bypass loans from financial company B from 2014 to 2015. Kang was arrested on the 2nd on charges of stealing company money from Bithumb affiliates, such as Vident, Biogen and Bucket Studio, and taking unfair advantage by engaging in stock price manipulation and issuance of convertible bonds (CB).

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun starrer Concrete Utopia unveil first teaser posters