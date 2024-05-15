Love in the Big City starring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun takes over Cannes Film Festival; SEE poster

Love in the Big City is a romance film based on a book starring Kim Go Eun, Noh Sang Hyun and Nam Yoon Su. The film is expected to hit the theatres in the second half of 2024. The film is playing at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Nam Yoon Su has previously been a part of hits like Extracurricular and Beyond Evil. Exhuma's Kim Go Eun and Pachinko's Noh Sang Hyun take on the lead roles.

Love in the Big City poster featuring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun unveiled at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is happening from May 14 to May 25 this year. The much-anticipated South Korean film Love in the Big City premiered at the event. The film stars Kim Go Eun, Noh Sang Hyun and Nam Yoon Su. Here is a look at the poster revealed at the film festival.

More about Love in the Big City

Love in the Big City is written by Park Sang Young, and the novel has been nominated for the Booker Prize and the International Dublin Literary Prize. The story is not only loved by domestic fans but is enjoyed overseas as well. The writer is also involved with the script of the film.

The story revolves around a young gay man in Korea. He befriends Jae Hee, a fellow French major who will be played by Kim Go Eun. The two share their love life with each other and eventually move in together. When Jae Hee gets married, the man feels a sense of loss. The character of Heung Soo will be played by Noh Sang Hyun. The book jumps back and forth in time as it lays out the life of the unnamed protagonist. The novel deals with many sedative topics like love, HIV and heartbreak.

