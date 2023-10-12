Love in the Big City: The King’s Affection’s Nam Yoon Su joins Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun’s romance film

Nam Yoon Su, who has previously been a part of hits like Extracurricular and Beyond Evil, will be seen in the romantic film, Love in the Big City. Little Women’s Kim Go Eun and Pachinko’s Noh Sang Hyun were also confirmed to be a part of the cast in July. Based on the critically acclaimed book, the movie will be released in the second half of 2024.

Nam Yoon Su confirmed as lead in Love in the Big City

On October 12, it was revealed that The King’s Affection actor Nam Yoon Su would be playing the lead in the upcoming film Love in the Big City. He will be joining Golbin’s Kim Go Eun and Pachinko’s Noh Sang Hyun for the romance film. In the past, Nam Yoon Su has showcased his vitality as an actor with Goo Jun Yeong in Today’s Webtoon, Lee Hyun in The King’s Affection, Ji Hoon in Beyond Evil and much more. He was last seen in the movie starring Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee, Soulmate, in March 2023. Fans are excited to see the actor take the lead role in the unique romance story.

More about Love in the Big City

Love in the Big City is written by Park Sang Young, and the novel has been nominated for the Booker Prize and the International Dublin Literary Prize. The story is not only loved by domestic fans but is enjoyed overseas as well. The writer is also involved with the script of the film.

The story revolves around a young gay man in Korea. He befriends Jae Hee, a fellow French major who will be played by Kim Go Eun. The two share their love life with each other and eventually move in together. When Jae Hee gets married, the man feels a sense of loss. The character of Heung Soo will be played by Noh Sang Hyun. The book jumps back and forth in time as it lays out the life of the unnamed protagonist. The novel deals with many sedative topics like love, HIV and heartbreak.

