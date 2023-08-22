Love in the Moonlight marks 7 years: Top 5 moments of Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung in popular sageuk

Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung's Love in the Moonlight marked its seventh year after its release on August 22 in 2016. The popular romantic comedy-drama is about a crown prince Lee Young (Park Bo Gum) who fell in love with his eunuch Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) who is a woman disguised as a man to protect herself from loan sharks. This sageuk drama is loved by viewers from all over the world and is still recommended by many to people who are new to K-dramas. Here are the Top 5 moments from Love in the Moonlight.

Kim Yoo Jung leaving Park Bo Gum behind

Hong Ra On got on the wrong foot of crown prince Lee Young and tried to avoid him at all costs. Back then Lee Young hid his identity from Ra On so she was not aware that he was. She pushed him into a ditch but fell along with him after bickering for hours. She tricked him to help her get out first and then she will help him do the same. As soon as she gets out she leaves the prince behind.

Kim Yoo Jung and Kwak Dong Yeon made fun of Park Bogum

Actor Kwak Dong Yeon played Lee Young's royal guard Kim Byung Yeon who is a scholar with a cold-hearted personality. This was when Ra On still had no clue about Lee Young's identity. Lee Young, Kim Byung Yeon, and Ra On sat for dinner together, Ra On kept bad-mouthing the prince in front of the two and stated the names he was called by the workers at the palace. Kim Byung Yeon subtly joined her in doing so, making Lee Young stunned.

Kim Yoo Jung's graceful dance

Ra On performed a traditional dance hiding her face behind a scarf for a ceremony held in the palace as she held to hide her identity. Despite not seeing her face Lee Young fell in love with her graceful performance.

Park Bo Gum marked Kim Yoo Jung to be his love

When Ra On and Lee Young confessed their love to each other, there was a scene where the prince sat at his study and admired his love. He put up his writing brush and marked a point on Ra On's forehead. Confused, Ra On asked him if he was playing around to which he replied that it came from his heart and said, "I always wished to mark you as mine".

Park Bogum finally saw Kim Yoo Jung in a hanbok

One of the most romantic scenes was when Lee Young was crowned as the King after struggling for power against all the ministers and saw Ra On in an elegant hanbok for the very first time.

