Love In The Moonlight, Record Of Youth star Park Bo Gum officially opens his personal Instagram profile

On March 30th, the Instagram 'bogummy' account was released by Park Bo Gum.

Park Bo Gum’s Instagram account:

The account is the same ID as the Twitter account used by Park Bo Gum, and has been confirmed as an official account that has received a certification mark. In 2015, Park Bo Gum said on Twitter, "I only do twitter. I don't do other social media." Until now, he only shared the news through his Twitter account. On March 28th, a photo was posted on Park Bo-gum's official Twitter account along with the caption, "The light green wind blows and I dress in spring flowers." In the photo, Park Bo Gum is posing in the sunlight under a blue sky. Wearing a green bar city jacket and showing off a fresh and refreshing charm, he catches his attention by making you feel the warm spring atmosphere.

Park Bo Gum:

Fans are very interested in whether the account is an official account operated by Park Bo Gum's agency. Park Bo Gum was born in 1993 and is 31 years old this year. After making his debut in the 2011 movie 'Blind', he appeared in a number of works and made his face known. He was reborn as a leading actor through 'Reply 1988' and established himself as a popular actor by appearing in 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds' and 'Record of Youth'. He also confirmed his appearance in the upcoming broadcast drama, directed by Kim Won Seok and written by Lim Sang Chun, ‘You Did Good'. Lim Sang Choon is a writer who wrote 'Fight for My Way' and 'When the Camellia Blooms'. Producer Kim Won Seok is the director who directed 'Incomplete Life', 'Signal', and 'My Mister', and the meeting between the two drew attention. Also, in the work, Park Bo Gum and his same-age actor IU were in sync, drawing attention.

You Did Good is a drama that unfolds the adventure-filled life of Aesuni, a rebellious rebel born in Jeju in the 1950s, and Gwansik, who was born in Jeju in the 1950s. Park Bo Gum was cast for the role of Gwanshik. Attention is drawn to the actions of Park Bo Gum, who foreshadowed his success in various fields by moving his agency.

