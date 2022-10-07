Love Is For Suckers Ep 1-2 Review: Choi Siwon and Lee Da Hee are chaotic but heartwarming

Lee Da Hee and Choi Siwon who played as best friends of 20 years, not only revealed an irreplaceable presence that controls the drama, but also added witty comic acting to give the work vitality and laughter for the entire 60 minutes. Lee Da Hee formed a consensus by smoothly expressing the pain and suffering of a woman in her 30s, when neither work nor love was resolved as she intended and Choi Siwon exuded the charm of a real male friend that can never be hated even if he is mean and mischievous, making us look forward to their future chemistry.

On October 5-6, the first two episodes of ‘ Love Is For Suckers ’ are out and we are already in love with Choi Siwon and Lee Da Hee’s chemistry as Park Jaehoon and Goo Yeoreum respectively.The drama captured the small screen at once by shining the elegance of a 'Well-Made Romantic Comedy' that combines striking lines, speedy development, and sensuous directing.

In addition to the characters Jo Soo Hyang, PD Kang Chae Ri, Goo Yeoreum's assistant producer, Park Yeon Woo, John Jang, who became an enemy in an instant, and Han Ji Yeon, Lee Joo Yeon, who aroused curiosity with a unique narrative that became the final couple of 'Kingdom of Love' opposite Park Jae Hoon, melted completely into the character.

In addition, Goo Yeoreum and Park Jae Hoon's best friends, Park Dae Sik and Oh Hye Jin, a couple running a restaurant, Min Jin Woong and No Susanna, and Goo Yeoreum's strong right-hand man, Kim Sang woo, played by AB6IX’s Daehwi, made the drama richer with realistic and detailed acting skills.

In the first episode, Lee Da Hee, as usual with her, ordered Choi Siwon (Jae Hoon) with her charming voice, and at the same time continued the story of her affair, which is not easily solved, giving off an atmosphere like her real friend. It was also a phone call that Chef John Jang, who had been waiting for a while, came in front of the house, equipped with splendid visuals.

She was in a situation where she was faced with the declining viewer ratings of the programs she was in charge of, and she was angry with Jo Soo Hyang (Chae Ri), her college classmate. On the other hand, Lee Da Hee, who asked Siwon to dress up and come to the filming location in order to restore her self-esteem, was surprised to see him, who appeared sullenly. Lee Da Hee, who was mixed with anger and sadness, expressed the story directly to Choi Siwon, who did not know her feelings, and drew attention from those who complained that no one tried to care for her and was not curious. After waking up, Lee Da Hee, who saw Choi Siwon, who appeared with a beautiful visual and a large bouquet of flowers, made a curious expression about the story that would happen in the future, even with her embarrassment and excitement for a moment.

In episode 2, Goo Yeoreum (Lee Dahee) went to catch blue crabs in season with her determination to “renew her plate” when the drama “Chef Ramen,” which she directed, was on the verge of being abolished due to low ratings. However, the crab captain refused to board the woman, and in the end, Goo Yeoreum was left at the scene with her bare body without her car keys or wallet. Meanwhile, Park Jae Hoon (Choi Siwon) has her second meeting with Han Ji Yeon (Lee Joo Yeon), and she hears Goo Yeoreum in an embarrassing situation. Park Jae Hoon not only sent Goo Yeoreum various gift cards for her convenience store, but also refused to go on a date with Han Ji Yeon.

So, on the occasion of her worst birthday, her ex-boyfriend Kim In Woo (Song Jong Ho), who had promised her marriage three years ago and then broke up, appeared in front of Goo Yeoreum. Kim In-woo handed me a cake and a bouquet of flowers and said cautiously, "I miss Korea more on your birthday than mine," but Goo Yeoreum calmly turned around, saying, "I have nothing to talk about." And Park Jae Hoon looked at Kim In Woo as he was leaving, and sent meaningful eyes mixed with anger and warning.

After Kim In Woo's departure, Goo Yeoreum and Park Jae Hoon held a small birthday party for the two of them in the garden in front of their house. Moreover, in the final scene, Goo Yeoreum and Park Jaehoon added a thrilling ending to the end of Goo Yeoreum and Park Jaehoon looking at each other while laying mosquito nets on Goo Yeoreum's bed. On the other hand, the clue behind the story behind Park Jae Hoon's resignation from neurosurgery to work as a plastic surgeon pay doctor was somewhat revealed.

