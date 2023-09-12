'Love is something...': BTS' RM reflects on 29th birthday, shares insights on upcoming music, optimism, more

BTS' RM turned 29 years old this year on September 12. To begin this special day he penned a warm letter to the fans all over the world. The Indigo singer shared his views on love, and optimism, using music to be more honest about his feelings and what this means to him. Find the full letter below

BTS' RM penned a letter on his 29th birthday

On September 12, the leader of the BTS marked his 29th birthday anniversary, and as always he has written a letter to the fans expressing his feelings on this day. He wrote, "I am not sure if it is because of the characteristics of my profession but I believe embarrassment always comes along on a day like this. Even though I don't believe that this day is a big deal, I feel so blessed and happy that so many people send their wishes for me". The Wild Flower singer shared his views on love saying, "Love is something which gives a name to someone, it is something that I think from time to time. Until Kim Namjoon becomes, 'Kim Namjoon'.

This one day among many 365 days is not any other passing day for a 29-year-old me, it is all because of you." While speaking about how he found it difficult to express his honest views and what are the tangible and intangible boundaries between fans and artists and how far it could be, the BTS member shared that he chose to make music as a platform to share his honest views. He also revealed that he found pessimism and futility to be a cool thing, however, he realized that he was an optimistic person. The BTS member shared that he chose to make music as a platform to share his honest views and working on new music said, "Yes, Could I show honesty in a better way than in music? It's a truth everyone is aware of however I feel like it's not enough. This is why, I sometimes wonder if I became BTS because of this."

Before concluding the letter RM expressed his feelings and emotions about the changes he has seen in himself year by year on his birthday. Expressing his sincere gratitude towards the fans RM said, "I just wanted to say that I love you with the latest and best version of myself. Although I can not hug each one of you, my feelings go beyond that. No matter which appearance I take, I would not ask for your love. However, I will do my best efforts to reflect on how much love I receive."

