Love Kim Tae Ri in Twenty Five, Twenty One? Here are her best performances to binge watch feat Mr. Sunshine

Kim Tae Ri is a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, and her performance in the popular K-drama Twenty Five, Twenty One has earned her a legion of fans. But did you know that she has also appeared in several movies, each showcasing her acting range and versatility? Here are 4 must-watch Kim Tae Ri's shows that you shouldn't miss:

The Handmaiden

Based on the novel ‘Fingersmith’ by British author Sarah Waters, the movie's original Victorian-era setting is replaced with 1930s Korea, which was under Japanese colonial rule. The film Handmaiden, directed by the renowned filmmaker Park Chan Wook (known for the successful movie Oldboy), has captivated audiences and reviewers alike with its bold, sensuous, and visually stunning portrayal of same-sex relationship in a feminist thriller. For Kim Tae Ri, Handmaiden marked a significant breakthrough in her acting career. She beat out more than 1500 candidates to land her first-ever lead role in a movie, and her impressive performance earned her the Best New Actress award at the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Kim Tae Ri portrays the character of Sook Hee, an orphaned thief who is employed by a Korean con artist, Fujiwara (played by Ha Jung Woo). He pretends to be a Japanese aristocrat and hires Sook Hee as a handmaiden to work for the Japanese heiress, Lady Hideko (portrayed by Kim Min Hee). Fujiwara’s ultimate goal is to seduce Hideko, marry her and gain control of her inheritance. However, as the story progresses, things get complicated when Sook Hee and Lady Hideko develop romantic feelings for each other.

Little Forest

Little Forest narrates the story of Hye Won (Kim Tae Ri), a young woman who decides to leave her urban life behind and move back to her hometown in the countryside. Her journey towards inner peace involves cultivating fruits and vegetables in her garden, enjoying the simple pleasures of nature, and cooking and sharing meals with her close friends. The movie captures the poetic beauty of the four seasons - spring, summer, autumn, and winter - through its serene visuals and unhurried pace. In essence, Little Forest is a getaway vehicle that transports its audience away from the chaos of city life to discover the serene charm of the rural countryside.

Space Sweepers

In ‘Space Sweepers,’ the storyline is set in the year 2092, in which planet Earth has become highly polluted, and it has become nearly impossible for human habitation. The UTS Corporation, led by Sullivan (Richard Armitage), has created a highly advanced civilization on Mars, but only the wealthiest and the most intelligent people have access to it.

Meanwhile, captain Jang (Kim Tae Ri), Tae Ho (Song Joong Ki), Tiger Park (Jin Seon Kyu), and robot Bubs (Hae Jin Yoo) work as space sweepers. Their job is to collect and sell space debris to earn money. They stumble upon Dorothy, a wanted robot with an unexpected power, which changes their lives forever.

The visual effects in the movie are highly praised, thanks to a budget of 24 billion won. However, the viewers were not satisfied with the storyline, which they felt was trying to convey too many messages. They also felt that the characters' background stories were not adequately explored. Despite these criticisms, the movie's great acting, the funny chemistry between the actors, and the portrayal of friendship and family love were appreciated. Additionally, the movie's environmental message was well-received.

Mr. Sunshine

The plot of ‘Mr. Sunshine’ revolves around Eugene Choi (Lee Byung Hun), who was born during the Joseon era but escaped to America. He later returns to Joseon as a Marine Corps officer and falls in love with an aristocrat's granddaughter, Go Ae Shin (Kim Tae Ri).

Renowned screenwriter Kim Eun Sook penned ‘Mr. Sunshine,’ which was highly praised for its excellent storytelling, acting performances, music, and cinematography. Despite spanning 24 episodes, the show's plot was tightly woven and every character was well fleshed out, making it an engaging viewing experience for audiences. The chemistry between Lee Byung Hun and Kim Tae Ri was the highlight of the show, and their love story was portrayed without relying too heavily on romance.

Kim Tae Ri delivered a standout performance in this drama, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Her portrayal of Go Ae Shin earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the 2019 Baeksang Arts Awards.

Wishing Kim Tae Ri a very Happy Birthday!

