Love Me Again: BTS’ V expresses heartbreaking feelings in eclectic MV for pre-release track from Layover

On August 9, BIGHIT MUSIC released the MV for Love Me Again and we love his new look! The simple R&B style added with his unique style, created a brilliant song that talks about how he wishes to be loved again. His deep voice fluctuates beautifully throughout the song. His fashion in the MV is also exactly like him- attention-grabbing, simple yet brings out the beautiful form of Kim Taehyung.

BTS’ V’s solo release Layover:

On August eighth, BIGHIT MUSIC reported that BTS' V's solo collection 'Layover' will be released on September 8th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Layover incorporates 'Rainy Days', 'Blue', 'Love Me Again', 'Slow Dancing', 'For Us' with a bonus track, containing a sum of six tracks. Music videos for 5 tracks barring the bonus tracks will be delivered. V flaunted his outstanding ability by coordinating, appearing in, and shooting the music video for his self-created track 'Winter Bear', so he put a ton of work into the music video. V has given quite a lot of time and passion to working on his independent album. Through a vlog shot in June of 2022, V said, "There are such countless things I need to do. I've coordinated all that I need to do, I wanted to shoot 8 music videos, so I limited it down." BIGHIT Music suggests watching V's solo album in a connected stream from track 1 to 5. V's expectation to naturally and agreeably connect every one of the tracks in the album has fans looking forward to the album. The collection incorporates a heartfelt soul style with a free and lazy climate, a pop R&B kind that creates a new feel, and a R&B genre with V's low-pitched voice, which catches V's tone and sensibility.

BTS’ V’s activities:

At People Heartthrobs Universe Awards 2023 held by a global web based online voting site from April 26 to July 31, V came out at no.1 with a staggering vote in the two categories-Man of The Year and Entertainer of The Year. With his charming show and wonderful appearance, V is put in a class of his own and has been exceptionally commended for his abilities as a vocalist and lyricist, and his awaited solo release is going to be released soon. Prior, news broke that Min Hee Jin, creative director of ADOR, which brought NewJeans to progress, took over as general producer of V's solo release, Korean and worldwide media raced to give an account of it, making it one of the top news at that point.

