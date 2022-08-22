Love in the Moonlight 6 years anniversary: The Moonlight Syndrome of Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung

Popular romance K-drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’ first began its course on August 22, 2016, and ran for 18 episodes along with 1 special episode added to the mix. It starred Park Bo Gum who the audience was excited to see following the massive success of ‘Reply 1988’ and the Sageuk fairy Kim Yoo Jung in the lead roles of Lee Yeong and Hong Ra On respectively.

During its run, the romance drama managed to achieve an unprecedented rating of 23.3% in its homeland, prompting nationwide fame for the drama, its characters and the cast as well as crew. It was nominated and won many awards, even achieving global popularity.

Digging into its story we find out that it presents the viewer-favorite topic of forbidden love with a fabulous cast that brought the heavily emotional characters to life, which would have been the main two crowd pullers. Park Bo Gum’s character was aloof and to his chagrin, the new eunuch at his disposal would do nothing according to his wishes. Finding a confidante and eventually a lover in an eunuch to the heir of the throne seems to have become the turning storyline in both the actors’ careers.

Heart-stirring acting, love filled gazes and a firm supporting cast carried the show to heights. As is usual to all saeguks, the outfits were to the mark while the aesthetics were fitting for the sweet lead couple. ‘Love in the Moonlight’ was made to be a hit and it delivered in abundance.

