Love Next Door and its cast Jung So Min and Jung Hae In lead most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings; See LIST

Love Next Door has topped this week’s rankings for the most buzzworthy dramas and actors. These rankings are compiled by Good Data Corporation, which tracks the TV shows generating the most buzz. Each week, the company gathers data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media to rank dramas that are currently airing or set to premiere soon.

For the first time since its debut, Love Next Door has climbed to No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy dramas. In addition to leading the drama rankings, the show’s stars have also made a strong impact on the list of most buzzworthy actors, with Jung So Min and Jung Hae In securing the top two spots at No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the list, respectively.

SBS' Good Partner held steady at No. 2 on the drama list, and its cast also made notable appearances on the actor list. Jang Nara secured the No. 3 spot, Nam Ji Hyun landed at No. 7, and Kwak Si Yang rounded out the top 10 at No. 9.

tvN’s No Gain No Love maintained its position at No. 3 on the drama list, with stars Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae ranking No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, on the actor list. Meanwhile, MBC’s Black Out climbed to No. 4 on the drama list this week.

JTBC’s Romance in the House secured the No. 5 spot on the drama list, with stars Son Naeun and Ji Jin Hee ranking No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, on the actor list. ENA’s Your Honor held steady at No. 6, while KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic came in at No. 7.

The top 10 TV dramas that lead the rankings of the most buzzworthy shows for this week are as follows:

tvN's Love Next Door SBS' Good Partner tvN's No Gain No Love MBC's Black Out JTBC's Romance in the House ENA's Your Honor KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS1's Su Ji and U Ri KBS2's Perfect Family MBC's The Brave Yong Su Jeong

While the drama list features only series airing on broadcast television, the actor list includes cast members from OTT shows as well. This week, Pachinko Season 2’s star Lee Min Ho made the cut, ranking at No. 10.

Jung So Min of Love Next Door Jung Hae In of Love Next Door Jang Nara of Good Partner Shin Min Ah of No Gain No Love Kim Young Dae of No Gain No Love Son Naeun of Romance in the House Nam Ji Hyun of Good Partner Ji Jin Hee of Romance in the House Kwak Si Yang of Good Partner Lee Min Ho of Pachinko Season 2

