Love Next Door Ep 3 preview: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min try to return to childhood by searching for time capsule; watch

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Two episodes of the show have been released and has managed to draw in audiences right from the start. However, a preview clip of the upcoming episode has been released, showcasing Jung Hae In and Jung So Min bickering yet again.

On August 21, 2024, the production team of the K-drama series Love Next Door released the preview clip for episode 3 of the show. In the short video, Jung Hae In asks Jung So Min to join him at a place in an attempt to cheer her mood. However, Jung So Min denies it, but Jung Hae In does not listen to her and takes her anyway. In the next instance, they both are seen digging up a time capsule that they buried during their childhood.

As they dig, they can't find the time capsule. Jung So Min becomes easily frustrated after a long search and can’t recall what she put inside. Despite this, Jung Hae In continues to search, remembering that the time capsule was Jung So Min’s idea to begin with.

The story revolves around childhood friends turned rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in their adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the show is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

