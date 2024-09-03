Love Next Door romance poster: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min embrace each other with bright smiles; SEE PIC

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Several episodes of the show have been released and have managed to draw in audiences right from the start. A new poster of the show has been released which highlights the lead couple's blooming romance.

On September 3, 2024, Love Next Door released a new poster featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, embracing each other with love. With the widest smiles on their face, the picture highlights their evolving relationship. The text on the poster reads ‘The only thing I didn’t know was your first love.' The meaning behind it could possibly indicate that they were each other’s first love and it is the only thing that they do not know about each other.

Growing up together, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In’s characters know everything about each other. However, the poster highlights that they both are unaware of the most important aspect of their lives. As the plot develops and so does their relationship, it will be interesting to witness what lies ahead in their relationship.

The plot of Love Next Door revolves around childhood friends turned rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual, who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in their adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the show is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

