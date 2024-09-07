Love Next Door stills: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min have an oops moment as they cross paths while accompanied by their exes

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. However, the stills of the upcoming episode have dropped ahead of its release, which features Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. However, they can be seen with their exes which makes the situation uncomfortable.

On September 7, 2024, the production company of Love Next Door released new stills for the upcoming episode in which Jung Hae In and Jung So Min get into an awkward situation. The two childhood friends unintentionally bump into each other while meeting their respective exes at the same restaurant. Choi Seung Hyo and his former girlfriend Jang Tae Hee (Seo Ji Hye) sit together at one table, while Bae Seok Ryu and her ex-fiancé Song Hyun Joon (Han Jun Woo) awkwardly occupy another table nearby.

Interestingly, both Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu appear more engrossed in observing the interactions at the neighboring table than engaging with the ex in front of them. With tension clearly building between the two friends, it’s uncertain how Jang Tae Hee and Song Hyun Joon will handle this uncomfortable encounter.

The story revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.