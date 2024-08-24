Love Next Door stills: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min return to high school swimming pool, reliving memories; SEE PICS

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Ahead of the new episode release, stills have been released showcasing the characters swimming at the pool back in their high school days. The plot of the show follows two estranged friends who reunite yet again in adulthood.

On August 24, 2024, the production company of the upcoming K-drama Love Next Door released new stills featuring the lead cast, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. In the images, Jung Hae In can be seen inside the swimming pool of his high school. As he used to be a competitive swimmer, he goes back to relive the good old days. However, with a smile on his face, he looks over at Jung So Min, who is seen above the pool looking at him.

In the new episode, they will further revisit the past by digging out the time capsule they put in during their childhood days. The plot will further provide an insight into their relationship to provide context about their tumultuous one in the present.

The story revolves around childhood friends turned rivals, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

