Love Next Door stills: Seo Ji Hye’s cameo as Jung Hae In’s ex-lover sparks tension with Jung So Min; SEE PICS

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. However, the stills of the upcoming episode have dropped ahead of its release, which features Seo Ji Hye. The actress will be making a cameo in the series, creating much anticipation among fans.

On August 30, 2024, the production company of Love Next Door has released new stills for the upcoming episode and Seo Ji Hye will be making a surprise appearance. She will be playing the role of Jung Hae In’s past lover and will reunite. She can be seen wearing a casual outfit which indicates that the meeting might be coincidental rather than planned.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min have surprised expressions on their faces upon encountering Seo Ji Hye. The air fills with tension as Jung Hae In and Jung So Min stand awkwardly but Sei Ji Hye seems rather relaxed in the sudden situation. It will be interesting to witness how her arrival might cause ripples in the couple’s life.

The story revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals, Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

