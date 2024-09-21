Love Next Door stills: Will Jung So Min finally respond to Jung Hae In’s romantic confession? SEE PICS

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. However, the stills of the upcoming episode have dropped ahead of its release, featuring Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. In recent stills of the show, the two can be seen becoming closer to each other and sharing intimate moments.

On September 21, 2024, the production company of Love Next Door released new stills for the upcoming episode featuring Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryu. In the images, the dynamic between longtime friends seems to shift. Although they initially maintain a strictly platonic vibe while hanging out on the roof of Seok Ryu’s house, things take an unexpected turn when Seung Hyo falls asleep.

As she watches him from up close, she reaches out as if to touch his face, suggesting her growing feelings. With the “expiration date” of her confession looming, it becomes clear that Seok Ryu is becoming more captivated by him. In another set of images, Choi Seung Hyo meets Bae Seok Ryu with a bright smile on his face.

The story revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young, and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa shares snippet for new single So Kiss Me ahead of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance; watch