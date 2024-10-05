Love Next Door TOP 3 possible endings: Will Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s love story conclude happily or tragically?

Love Next Door is currently one of the most popular ongoing K-dramas and everyone is wondering how the story will turn out in the end. Starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles, only two episodes of the show is left to air. As the story surrounds the love story of the lead couple, fans are curious if they will end up together or stray away from each other.

Love Next Door plot

The story revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Love Next Door recap

Following Baek Seok Ryu’s return to her hometown after quitting her job and relationship, she is greeted with mixed emotions from her family, especially her mother, who is furious over her decisions. However, the complicated relationship with her neighbor and childhood friend Seung Hyo also takes center stage. Initially bickering, the two begin to rekindle an old bond.

However, it was eventually revealed that Seok Ryu had suffered from stomach cancer, which came as a shock to everyone. As time passes by both Seok Ryu and Seung Hyo confess their feelings for each other and finally come into a relationship. They kept their relationship hidden from their families, uncertain whether they would receive approval.

In the most recent episode, Seung Hyo attempted to propose to Bae Seok Ryu, but things didn’t go as planned. Despite Seok Ryu’s deep feelings for Seung Hyo, she declined the proposal out of fear of falling ill again. However, just as Seung Hyo managed to ease her worries and sway her heart, the moment was interrupted when their parents unexpectedly walked in, revealing the couple’s hidden relationship.

Love Next Door possible endings

1. Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo end up together

It seems highly probable that Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo will end up together. Their love has deepened, and their relationship is rooted in a long history, having grown up together despite drifting apart for some time. Their shared past adds an emotional foundation to their bond, and despite opposition from their mothers, the couple remains determined to be with each other. Their unwavering commitment suggests that the series might conclude with them getting married, even after any family disapproval.

2. Seok Ryu’s illness comes back

It was revealed that Seok Ryu had previously battled stomach cancer, and recent episodes have hinted that her illness might return. If her cancer does relapse, it could lead to her hospitalization, possibly resulting in her death, leaving her relationship with Seung Hyo tragically unfinished. This could deliver a heartbreaking conclusion to the series, although it’s uncertain if this will actually happen. Furthermore, some viewers have pointed out that Seung Hyo was seen visiting funeral homes earlier in the show, which could be a subtle foreshadowing of Seok Ryu’s potential fate.

3. Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo’s family meddle

While it seems unlikely, there's still a chance that the conflict between Seok Ryu and Seung Hyo’s mothers could strain their relationship. Seok Ryu has already faced her mother’s disappointment after quitting her job and ending her engagement, so out of guilt, she might feel pressured to end the relationship as well. On the other hand, Seung Hyo, despite his love for his mother, has maintained a distant relationship with her. To repair this bond, he could also consider breaking up with Seok Ryu, leaving the couple caught between family expectations and their feelings for each other.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young, and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.