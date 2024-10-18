Love Next Door's Jung Hae In offered role in Japanese drama entirely planned and produced by locals

Jung Hae In has been offered the lead in an upcoming Japanese drama. The actor recently appeared in the drama Love Next Door which became a hit globally. He also renewed his contract with FNC Entertainment once more. Jung Hae In is the agency's first actor and has been part of it since 2013. He renewed his contract with them for the third time.

On October 18, it was reported that Jung Hae In has been offered the lead in a Japanese drama after the success of Love Next Door. Jung Hae In's agency confirmed the reports and stated that the Japanese drama is one of the projects that Jung Hae In has received a casting offer for. The reports suggest that the drama will be directed, written and produced entirely by locals.

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then, the actor has starred in many unconventional roles, like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020.

The actor recently appeared in the romance comedy Love Next Door. Jung So Min played the lead along with him in the project. The drama commenced its production earlier in 2024 and finished airing earlier this October.

Jung Hae In played the role of a successful young architect. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults. This marked Jung Hae In's first romance comedy. He has previously addressed it himself, saying that it is a genre that he hasn't explored but wants to try out.

