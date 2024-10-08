Love Next Door's Jung Hae In renews contract with FNC Entertainment for third time as their first actor

Jung Hae In renewed his contract with FNC Entertainment once more. The actor had kicked off his career on July 26, 2013, with the drama Bride of the Century. He is known for his roles in action thrillers like D.P. and his romantic roles in dramas like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night.

According to Donga Ilbo's report on October 8, Jung Hae In, who is FNC Entertainment's first actor and has been a part of the agency since 2013, has renewed his contract with them for the third time. After his second contract in 2021, he will continue his journey with FNC Entertainment until his third contract. The actor is currently reviewing his next project.

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then, the actor has starred in many unconventional roles, like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020.

The actor recently appeared in the romance comedy Love Next Door. Jung So Min played the lead along with him in the project. The drama commenced its production earlier in 2024 and finished airing earlier this October.

Jung Hae In played the role of a successful young architect. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults. This marked Jung Hae In's first romance comedy. He has previously addressed it himself, saying that it is a genre that he hasn't explored but wants to try out.

