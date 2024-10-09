Love Next Door's Jung Hae In to showcase his charm on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho's variety show You Quiz on the Block

Jung Hae In will be making a guest appearance in the hit variety series You Quiz on the Block. The actor is known for his roles in action thrillers like D.P. and his romantic roles in dramas like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night.

On October 9, tvN released stills from their upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block which revealed that Jung Hae In will be making an appearance as a guest and showing off his unseen charms on the show. You Quiz on the Block is a popular show hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.



Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. He is also lovingly called the MC of the Nation. The comedian’s latest projects include Running Man, Apartment 404 and many more. Jo Se Ho is a popular comedian and host known for shows like You Quiz on the Block, Law of the Jungle in Sumatra, and more.

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then, the actor has starred in many unconventional roles, like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020.

The actor recently appeared in the romance comedy Love Next Door. Jung So Min played the lead along with him in the project. The drama commenced its production earlier in 2024 and finished airing earlier this October.

Jung Hae In played the role of a successful young architect. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults. This marked Jung Hae In's first romance comedy. He has previously addressed it himself, saying that it is a genre that he hasn't explored but wants to try out.

