Love the ‘opposites attract’ concept? Here are 5 KDramas with a ‘enemies-to-lovers’ arc that you’ll enjoy!

Some stories stay in your heart forever. Especially when they start on a wrong foot! Check out our list of top KDramas here.

Love is different for different people. While some fall in love with their best friends, others fall in love with their archenemies. And like the water that never stops flowing, there’s no stopping love too. It can melt the hardest of hearts and make good, the baddest of people. That’s just how love is. Who can show us what love like this actually feels like except KDramas?

Agreed - the enemies to lovers trope is a passé. But in that sense, isn’t love a passé too? It’s been here since Shakespeare and Plato. It’s not the concept that counts, but the story one weaves in. And when it comes to KDramas, it’s impeccable storylines, love-hate characters add a refreshing touch to the old cliche. Last time we did the friends-to-lovers arc, which you’re free to check out here.

Today, we’re going to focus on how love blossoms between two characters who absolutely despise each other. How from moments of hate and constant bickering, sparks fly which start a never-ending fire in the couples’ hearts. Get a pen and paper (or open your notes app) and start noting these down!

Suspicious Partner

Our leads in this start on the worst foot ever - Eun Bong Hee (played by the gorgeous Nam Ji Hyun) thinks that Noh Ji Wook (the charming Ji Chang Wook) tried to grope her behind. And that leads to them bickering and squabbling, finding themselves in the most ridiculous and embarrassing situations that make them hate each other more. The intensity of the squabbles rise each time, till they’re fortunately or unfortunately drawn to each other through circumstances and end up thinking that the other person isn’t so bad after all, eventually falling in love.

Boys Over Flowers

A classic KDRama of the modern era, this show is a must for each and every KDrama lover out there. The show aired in 2009 and it has the quintessential rich college guy, poor girl who came into the prestigious school with a scholarship girl. Lee Min Ho plays Goo Joon Pyo, a rich kid and Ku Hye Sun plays the roles of the said girl, Jan Di. Joon Pyo bullies Hye Sun, just for the fun of it and because he can do so. However, Jan Di isn’t your typical next-door girl who’ll let people walk over her. Their clashes are dramatic and sometimes overly dramatic that it makes it unbelievable. But love triumphs all and that is definitely worth watching.

Full House

An extremely popular drama with an equally popular K-Pop idol star. It’s about a n aspiring writer called Ji Eun, Song Hye Kyo’s character who is forced to live with Actor Young Jae played by the K-Pop legend, Rain. Ji Eun’s friends betray her and sell her house to someone else - who turns out to be Young Jae and they sign an agreement to live co-habitually. What happens next is the couple arguing over any and everything, at whatever chance they get, till they eventually end up falling in love!

Emergency Couple

If you think second chances don’t really work for anyone, think again. Starring Song Ji-hyo and Choi Jin-hyuk as Oh Chang-min, and Oh Jin-hee, this show is about the lead couple getting married, divorced and then finding themselves at the same hospital, having to work with each other for the next three months! Chang Min and Jin Hee fall in love and get married, even after opposition from the families, only to end up getting divorced due to certain problems. After six years, they both find each in the Emergency Room of a hospital as interns who now have to work together. The drama was so popular that it had to be extended by one episode. Not only that, it’s rights were even sold off to nine different countries and an exclusive special talk show was created for it too!

Couple Fantasy

Probably the most unique concept than all the dramas listed above and definitely one of the oldest, Couple Fantasy aka, Couple or Trouble is extremely fun to watch! It's loosely based on the Hollywood film Overboard released in 1987. It’s one of the best examples of enemies-to-lovers as Anna Jo (Han Ye Seul) and Jang Chul Soo (Oh Ji Ho) start arguing the moment they meet. What’s unique is that Anna Jo is already married to another man! After an incident that causes Anna Jo amnesia, Chul Soo, a handyman, takes advantage of her by keeping her a nanny for his three-orphaned children - telling her that she’s his live-in girlfriend. What follows is a beautiful chaos when they realise they’ve fallen for each other!

So this was our list. Have you seen any of the dramas listed above? Or would you want to recommend some? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Share your comment ×