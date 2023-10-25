Love Reset: Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min starrer hit romantic comedy film to get Chinese remake

Kang Ha Nuel and Jung So Min starrer Love Reset or 30 Days was released on October 3, 2023, and ever since the film hit the theatres, it has become the talk of the town as it did very well at the box office. The film has been confirmed to get its Chinese remake. Here are the details.

Love Reset featuring Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min to get a Chinese remake

Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min’s romantic comedy Love Reset dominated the box office as it received a lot of love and attention from viewers upon its release on October 3. In South Korea, the film took the No. 1 spot for 20 days straight. Not only has it impressed domestic fans, but the film also managed to win the hearts of the international audience. The film has been confirmed for a Chinese remake.

Barunson E&A’s overseas business team explained that they received requests from various regions including the United States of America, Southeast Asia and France for remake rights. Till now, only the Chinese version of the film has been confirmed.

Love Reset cast and crew and summary

The romantic comedy film Love Reset has been directed by Nam Dae Joong and stars Kang HA Neul, Jung So Min and Kim Sun Young. The story revolves around Jung Yeol played by Kang Ha Neul and Na Ra played by Jung So Min who love each other and get married. They end up in an unhappy marriage and decide to get a divorce. On the day that they applied for the divorce, they got into a car accident and lost their memories.

Kang Ha Neul is known for his versatile roles. Prior to Love Reset, he impressed audiences through his comedy roles in Twenty, Midnight Runners and more. He also played the leading role in the hit comedy mystery, When the Camellia Blooms. He would be making an appearance in the Squid Game 2.

Jung So Min rose to fame with her leading role in Playful Kiss. Since then she has proved her talent through various hit projects like Alchemy of Souls, Because This Is My First Life, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes and more.

