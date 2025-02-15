Love Scout Ending Explained: Do Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk return to boss-secretary roles? Is there a second couple in mix?

Love Scout is a South Korean office romance drama premiered on January 3, 2025 on SBS. The series concluded on February 14, with a thrilling finale packed with action, marking pivotal moments for the characters and their future. Read to know if the leads find personal and professional balance and if the second volume has their happily ever after.

Does Kang Ji Yun and Yoo Eun Ho work together after quitting PeopleZ?

CEO Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min) and secretary Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk) previously handed in their resignations, following a financial fraud of the company, PeopleZ. In episode 12 of Love Scout, she takes a big career step by starting a new organisation, We Company with the teammates of her former company. It showcases a bond of love, respect and trust among them. Yoo Eun Ho also wishes to join them, but Kang Ji Yun does not allow him to do so, instead recommending him to another company looking for a vacancy of HR team's leader.

Meanwhile, Yoo Eun Ho also gets reappointment offer from his previous company but he opts for the company his beloved chose for him and in a pleasant surprise his company ends up working with Kang Ji Yun's company as their client. The leads also fine peace in their family life of three, with Yoo Eun Ho's daughter wholeheartedly accepting Kang Ji Yun.

Do Woo Jung Hoon and Jeon Su Hyeon confront and resolve their unspoken feelings for each other?

Woo Jung Hoon finally confesses his long-held feelings for Jeon Su Hyeon and asks her to be his girlfriend. In the previous episode, she had an emotional breakdown in front of him after finally revealing to his niece that she was actually her aunt and that her real mother died long ago. Woo Jung Hoon stayed by her side and helped her get over it. It must be that moment when she realised he was someone she needed to keep close to her. In episode 12, the two of them finally have their happily ever after as she responds positively to his confession and they start dating.