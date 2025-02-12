Love Scout Finale Spoiler: Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk's love story revealed in PICS ahead of last episode

On February 12, the production team of Love Scout released unseen still images from the Friday-Saturday drama, featuring Lee Jun Hyuk as secretary Yoo Eun Ho and Han Ji Min as CEO Kang Ji Yun. It shows their journey through hardships, misunderstandings and emotional turmoil to the formation of a tender bond of love. The newly dropped photos increased the fans' anticipation of its final episode.

Episode 12 of SBS's Love Scout is to be released on Valentine's Day—the perfect day for us to bid goodbye to our comfort on-screen couple. Ahead of that, the drama makers gifted the fans with a series of photos of the leads, showcasing their mushy romance. They also released ID card photos of key employees of Peoplez, including CEO Kang Ji Yun, secretary Yu Eun Ho, Woo Jeong Hoon (Kim Do Hoon), Seo Mi Ae (Lee Sang Hee), Kim Young Soo (Heo Dong Won), Lee Kwang Hee (Go Geon Han), Oh Kyung Hwa (Seo Hye Won), and Na Gyu Rim (Yoon Ga Yi).

The black-and-white portraits are officially endorsed with the company's name, providing authenticity to the fictional office setting. The other unseen images of the previous episodes show secretary Yoo Eun Ho always being there for CEO Kang Ji Yun. Yoo Eun Ho is like the calm in her chaotic corporate battlefield, which is evident from the scene where he shields her from the reporters.

He is always there to comfort her with a warm hug and save her from uncomfortable situations. Ever since they got together as a couple, they haven't left any chance of holding each other's hands. In the last episode, the two of them announced their relationship to the office mates, getting surprised and thrilled reactions from them.

Their gazes convey a deep affection, showcasing that they hold a special place in each other's hearts. In the last episode, we will have more such romantic moments after Han Ji Min hands in her resignation and spends most of her day leisurely with Lee Jun Hyuk and his daughter. They will finally start living like an actual family, with a happily ever after future.