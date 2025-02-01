Love Scout spoiler: Lee Jun Hyuk can’t hide his jealousy over Kwak Si Yang’s flirty antics with Han Ji Min

Love Scout starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min is an ongoing South Korean series. In the next episode, Kwak Si Yang will be making a guest appearance on the show, further fueling excitement among fans. As the story develops, it will be interesting to see how his role influences the character dynamics.

On February 1, 2025, episode 9 of Love Scout will be released and Kwak Si Yang will be making a cameo as Jung Hyuk the CEO of a thriving interior design company. In this episode, Lee Jun Hyuk Eun Ho finds himself facing unexpected competition when Jung Hyuk enters the picture as a new romantic rival.

Tension begins to build when a consultant casually wonders if Ji Yun played by Han Ji Min might be interested in the successful CEO, leaving Eun Ho visibly uneasy. His worries intensify when Jung Hyuk arrives at Peoplez for a meeting and makes it a point to stay close to Ji Yun at all times.

While Eun Ho watches warily, Jung Hyuk openly expresses his interest in Ji Yun, his affectionate gaze contrasting sharply with Eun Ho’s cautious demeanor. When Jung Hyuk boldly asks Ji Yun if she’s free for dinner that night, Eun Ho tenses up so much that he accidentally snaps the pencil he’s holding. Later, as Ji Yun and Jung Hyuk leave the room together, Eun Ho watches them anxiously from behind, unable to hide his growing jealousy.

In the previous episode, Ji Yun’s jealousy flared upon learning that Eun Ho was going to see a movie with Su Hyeon, making her realize she could no longer suppress her feelings for him. Meanwhile, Eun Ho, who had been hesitant to make a move, also reached his breaking point. Overcome with emotion, he rushed to embrace Ji Yun, finally acting on the feelings he could no longer hold back.

As the story unfolds, it will be exciting to see how Eun Ho and Ji Yun’s relationship evolves and what impact Kwak Si Yang’s character will have on their romance. Episode 9 is set to air on February 1, 2025, at 22:00 KST. Are you looking forward to it?