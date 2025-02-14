Love Scout star Han Ji Min's upcoming K-drama: Actor offered lead role as hotelier in Efficient Dating for Singles

Han Ji Min has been approached with the lead role in another romance drama, following her successful run with SBS's Love Scout. Similar to her former role, she might be seen as a career woman in the upcoming drama Efficient Dating for Singles (literal translation), as per K-media outlet Daily Sports' February 14 report. Her agency reacted to the reports and revealed the news to be true.

As per her agency, BH Entertainment, the actress was positively thinking about taking up the lead role of the drama. An agency representative said, "Han Ji Min has received a casting offer for Efficient Dating for Singles and is currently reviewing it with a favorable outlook." If the Love Scout actress confirms her role in the upcoming drama, she will be seen playing a hotelier who craves for love. In the series, the female protagonist makes up her mind to dedicate herself to finding the one for her.

To make her wish come true, she goes on blind dates and two men pique her interest. Both of them have different charms and will have different dynamics with her. In the process of getting to know them, she will come to realize the true meaning of love. The character will offer a deep and authentic representation of the genuine emotions and concerns of young women in the present times regarding love and marriage. The actress may be an ideal fit for the role, given her impressive portrayal of the romance-career balance in Love Scout.

Advertisement

In the drama, Han Ji Min impressed with her role as a CEO, starring opposite Lee Jun Hyuk. From being a stoic working woman to quitting everything and dedicating herself to love, the drama has showcased one of her best acting contributions. Her confidence and aura in the series won viewer's hearts.