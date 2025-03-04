Love Scout star Lee Jun Hyuk announces first Asia fan meeting tour Let Me In: Check out cities and more details

Great news for fans of Lee Jun Hyuk! The beloved actor is set to begin his highly anticipated first-ever Asia fan meeting tour, Let Me In. His agency, ACE FACTORY, made the exciting announcement on March 3 by revealing the official tour poster on their social media platforms, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

According to the agency, Lee Jun Hyuk will visit multiple cities across Asia to personally connect with his fans. The initial lineup of destinations includes Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Manila, and Seoul. However, fans have even more reason to be excited, as the tour poster teases the possibility of additional locations yet to be announced. While exact dates and venue details remain under wraps, further information is expected to be released soon.

With Let Me In marking his first official fan meeting tour, Lee Jun Hyuk is expected to deliver a memorable experience for attendees. Fans can likely look forward to an intimate event where they can interact with the actor through various activities, behind-the-scenes stories, live performances, and Q&A sessions.

This fan meeting comes at a time when Lee Jun Hyuk’s popularity is soaring, thanks to his impressive performance in the hit romance drama Love Scout. The series hooked audiences with its heartwarming story and strong chemistry between the leads.

In Love Scout, Lee Jun Hyuk plays Yu Eun Ho, a highly competent secretary who not only excels at work but also at childcare and housework. Opposite him, Han Ji Min takes on the role of Kang Ji Yun, a brilliant CEO who is exceptional at her job but struggles with other aspects of life. Lee Jun Hyuk’s portrayal of the dependable and charming Yu Eun Ho has won over many viewers, making his upcoming fan meeting tour even more exciting for those eager to see him in person.

With excitement building, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Let Me In, including ticket sales, special event segments, and potential surprise appearances. As the tour poster hints at additional stops, international fans outside the announced cities are holding onto hope that their country might be added to the list.