Love Scout tops rankings again as most buzzed-about drama; Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk lead actor list

For the second consecutive week, Love Scout has dominated the buzz rankings, securing its place at the top of both the most buzzworthy drama and actor lists compiled by Good Data Corporation. The rankings are based on extensive data collection from news articles, blog posts, online communities, social media, and videos about dramas that are either currently airing or expected to air soon. This week, Love Scout has not only maintained its position as the most talked-about drama but has also made waves in the actor rankings.

The popular series has garnered widespread attention, with its leading cast members, Han Ji Min, and Lee Jun Hyuk, taking the top spots in the actor rankings. Han Ji Min claimed the No. 1 position for the second consecutive week, showcasing her popularity and strong fan engagement. Meanwhile, Lee Jun Hyuk held steady in third place, demonstrating his consistent presence and fan following.

In addition to Love Scout, other dramas continued to make waves in the rankings. When the Stars Gossip, which has been holding its own in the drama lineup, stayed firmly in the No. 2 spot. Moreover, Lee Min Ho secured the seventh spot, while Gong Hyo Jin maintained her position at No. 10 on the actor list. Meanwhile, Motel California remained in the No. 3 position on the drama list, while its lead actress, Lee Se Young, stayed firmly in the No. 9 position on the actor rankings.

As Check in Hanyang entered its final week on air, the drama held steady at No. 4 on the rankings. The new series For Eagle Brothers, which has been generating anticipation, debuted at No. 5. Meanwhile, the quirky new comedy KICKKICKKICKKICK also made an impressive debut, coming in at No. 6 on the drama list. Other dramas, including Cinderella Game and My Merry Marriage, secured the No. 7 and No. 8 spots, respectively.

Advertisement

Anticipation for upcoming dramas also contributed to movement in the rankings. My Dearest Nemesis, a romantic comedy, debuted at No. 9 even before its premiere, indicating a high level of excitement surrounding the series. Additionally, the upcoming drama Buried Hearts rounded out the top 10, making its presence known despite being in the stages of its promotional run.

While the drama rankings remain dominated by series airing on traditional broadcast platforms, the actor list has also expanded to include cast members from OTT shows. In the actor rankings, several stars from both broadcast and OTT shows continued to rise in popularity.

Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo, both of whom star in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, ranked at No. 2 and No. 8, respectively. Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook, the leads from The Queen Who Crown, also made gains, with both actors rising to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Notably, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who is starring in the drama Newtopia, made her debut on the actor list at No. 6.