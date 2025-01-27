Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk grabs top spot on January actor brand reputation rankings; Choo Young Woo and Lee Jung Jae follow
The January actor brand reputation rankings are finally here! Find out Lee Jun Hyuk, Choo Young Woo, Lee Jung Jae, and other talented artists' positions.
The actor brand reputation rankings for January 2025 have been revealed. Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk takes up the first spot on the list. Moreover, Choo Young Woo and Lee Jung Jae take the second and third spots, respectively.
On January 27, 2025, the Korean Corporate Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of actor brand reputation rankings and Lee Jun Hyuk took the top spot with a total of 10,689,968. Currently, he is starring in the ongoing K-drama Love Scout alongside Han Ji Min. He has been garnering immense fame for his role and has managed to become one of the most popular actors in the present.
Choo Young Woo from the series The Tale of Lady Ok follows closely in the second spot with a total of 10,262,219 points. Lee Jung Jae, known for his role in the hit web series Squid Game 2, secured third place with a brand reputation index of 10,102,552. Following closely, Hyun Bin claimed the fourth spot with an index of 7,864,413. He recently starred in the movie Harbin alongside Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been and more. Rounding out the top five was Squid Game 2 star Jo Yu Ri, who achieved a brand reputation index of 7,656,777.
By collecting big data of 100 actors from December 27, 2024, to January 27, 2025, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Media coverage, participation, interaction, consumer consumption, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.
Check out top 30 list:
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Choo Young Woo
- Lee Jung Jae
- Hyun Bin
- Jo Yu Ri
- Cha Joo Young
- Park Gyu Young
- Han Ji Min
- Lee Byung Hun
- Gong Yoo
- Yoo Yeon Seok
- Chae Soo Bin
- Song Joong Ki
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Won Ji An
- Lee Min Ho
- Lee Se Young
- Go Youn Jung
- Yim Si Wan
- Kim Jae Won
- Lee Yi Dam
- Kim Jung Hyun
- Lee Hyun Wook
- Ju Ji Hoon
- Jeon Yeo Been
- Heo Nam Jun
- Roh Jae Won
- Lee Jin Uk
- Lee Je Hoon
- Lee Su Hyun
