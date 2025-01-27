Tamannaah Bhatia Saif Ali Khan L2 Empuraan teaser Out Justin and Hailey Bieber Dhoom Dhaam Trailer Paatal Lok Season 2 Saif Ali Khan Sky Force Box Office Collection Remo Dsouza Taylor Swift

Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk grabs top spot on January actor brand reputation rankings; Choo Young Woo and Lee Jung Jae follow

The January actor brand reputation rankings are finally here! Find out Lee Jun Hyuk, Choo Young Woo, Lee Jung Jae, and other talented artists' positions.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Jan 27, 2025  |  07:03 PM IST |  17.5K
Lee Jun Hyuk, Choo Young Woo and Lee Jung Jae
The actor brand reputation rankings for January 2025 have been revealed. Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk takes up the first spot on the list. Moreover, Choo Young Woo and Lee Jung Jae take the second and third spots, respectively.

On January 27, 2025, the Korean Corporate Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of actor brand reputation rankings and Lee Jun Hyuk took the top spot with a total of 10,689,968. Currently, he is starring in the ongoing K-drama Love Scout alongside Han Ji Min. He has been garnering immense fame for his role and has managed to become one of the most popular actors in the present. 

Choo Young Woo from the series The Tale of Lady Ok follows closely in the second spot with a total of 10,262,219 points. Lee Jung Jae, known for his role in the hit web series Squid Game 2, secured third place with a brand reputation index of 10,102,552. Following closely, Hyun Bin claimed the fourth spot with an index of 7,864,413. He recently starred in the movie Harbin alongside Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been and more. Rounding out the top five was Squid Game 2 star Jo Yu Ri, who achieved a brand reputation index of 7,656,777.

By collecting big data of 100 actors from December 27, 2024, to January 27, 2025, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Media coverage, participation, interaction, consumer consumption, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Check out top 30 list:

  1. Lee Jun Hyuk
  2. Choo Young Woo
  3. Lee Jung Jae
  4. Hyun Bin
  5. Jo Yu Ri
  6. Cha Joo Young
  7. Park Gyu Young
  8. Han Ji Min
  9. Lee Byung Hun
  10. Gong Yoo
  11. Yoo Yeon Seok
  12. Chae Soo Bin
  13. Song Joong Ki
  14. Lim Ji Yeon
  15. Won Ji An
  16. Lee Min Ho
  17. Lee Se Young
  18. Go Youn Jung
  19. Yim Si Wan
  20. Kim Jae Won
  21. Lee Yi Dam
  22. Kim Jung Hyun
  23. Lee Hyun Wook
  24. Ju Ji Hoon
  25. Jeon Yeo Been
  26. Heo Nam Jun
  27. Roh Jae Won
  28. Lee Jin Uk
  29. Lee Je Hoon
  30. Lee Su Hyun
