LOVE SHOT breaks records as the first EXO song to reach 400 million views

EXO makes new achievements on YouTube with the MV for one of their songs "Love Shot".

On Monday, April 19, at around 5.30 am KST, the music video of EXO's Love Shot, which became one of their iconic songs at the end of 2018, touched the view count of 400 million on YouTube. Love Shot, officially released on December 13, 2018 at 6 pm KST, showed great results after 2 years, 4 months and 5 days. The song was released for the repackaged edition of the group's fifth studio album Love Shot.

The song is described as a pop-dance track that features a memorably addictive chorus and heavy 808 bass. The lyrics, penned by lyricist Jo Yoon Kyung and members Chen and Chanyeol, talk about hope of being together and rediscovering the meaning of love.

The music video shows the group's sensual choreography while they switch places between a local gas station and luxurious trapping. The group also participates in a shootout. Live performances of the same also went viral on YouTube multiple times.

Love Shot had topped Billboard's World Digital Songs for three consecutive weeks on its release and was also known as the song that got a whole new host of new international followers for the group. As such, it is evident that the group achieved incredible feats ever since the release of the song and now, they have added another feather to their cap!

