'Love to everyone that made this...': Shah Rukh Khan responds seeing Jawan's promo on New York's Times Square

Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team of Jawan are currently basking in its massive success. The film was released on September 7th and received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film at the box office. Recently, its promo was showcased at New York's iconic Times Square which is generally filled with lots of people all the time.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Jawan at Times Square

Recently, a video has been doing the rounds in which the promo of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is being showcased on New York's iconic Times Square. King Khan took to Twitter to respond and wrote, "Thank u!!! This is awesome. Hope Times Square enjoyed what they saw…. Ha ha! Love to everyone that made this happen."

Shah Rukh Khan gives a hilarious response to fans recreating his Jawan looks

Recently, SRK reacted to a video from Solapur in which several fans came out of a theatre with different looks from Jawan. This included the bald as well as the bandaged look. The superstar retweeted the video and wrote, "Thank u Solapur!!! I can spot most of the looks here…. Where are the rest? Ha ha"

Earlier, he wrote an emotional tweet after watching a video of a fan who had shown up to watch Jawan in theatres despite being on a ventilator. King Khan thanked the fan and showered love on him.

About Jawan

Jawan marks the directorial debut of popular Tamil director Atlee. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and stars SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It was released on September 7 in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. After Jawan, SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki which is based on the issue of illegal immigration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and it is slated to release during the Christmas week of December.

ALSO READ: Jawan box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrer surf past USD 38M Overseas, Nears 1000 crores Worldwide