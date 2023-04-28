Love to Hate You actor Yoo Teo revealed to be THIS supermodel's older brother

Actor Yoo Tae Oh and supermodel Ana Kim have been making headlines in Korea after it was revealed that they are actually siblings. The news came as a surprise to many fans who had no idea that the two celebrities were related.

On April 27, images of the two spread across numerous social media platforms, confirming that they are siblings and dazzling netizens with their outstanding aesthetics.

The reality

"Yoo Tae Oh is the older brother of renowned supermodel Ana Kim," the author of the initial social media post claimed. Ana Kim also works as a DJ under the moniker KinoKino. She has been recognised as a DJ and appeared at big luxury brand parties.

Fans Reaction

Several Korean netizens were pleasantly surprised to learn that the two were siblings. "Daebak," they said. "They're siblings?" "I've known Ana Kim for years and been a fan. But she's Yoo Tae Oh's younger sister? ", "They have superior genes," "They are incredible," and "They have the best genes."

About Yoo Tae Oh and Ana Kim

Yoo Tae Oh is a Korean actor and filmmaker who is German-South Korean. At the age of 20, he began acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. He later continued his studies at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, where he completed an intense term. He moved to Seoul in 2009 after appearing in several independent films and theatre performances in New York and Berlin.

He is well known for playing Viktor Tsoi in the musical film Leto. He rose to prominence in the Korean entertainment industry after participating in the 2009 film 'Actresses' and has since been in films such as 'Love to Hate You,' 'Past Lives,' 'Money Game,' 'New Year Blues,' and others.

On the other hand, Ana Kim, his younger sister is a top supermodel who has worked with numerous high-profile designers and luxury brands. She has also been featured in various magazines and fashion shows, both in Korea and abroad.

The revelation of Yoo Tae Oh and Ana Kim's sibling relationship has been surprising and heartwarming news for fans of both celebrities. As their careers continue to grow, it will be interesting to see how their family ties will influence their paths in the entertainment industry.

