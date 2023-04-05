Love To Hate You star Lee Joo Bin joins the cast of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s new drama Queen of Tears

On April 4th, an official from the agency, Andmark, made an official statement to a South Korean media outlet, "Lee Joo Bin will appear in tvN's new drama 'Queen of Tears'."

'Queen of Tears' is a new work by Park Ji Eun, a star drama writer who wrote 'Crash Landing on You', 'My Love from the Star', and 'The Legend of the Blue Sea'. It is known that the couple will draw a miraculous love story that overcomes a dizzying crisis. In particular, in this drama, actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are expected to play male and female leads. Among them, Lee Joo Bin is expected to act as a married couple with Kwak Dong Yeon, who plays Kim Ji Won's younger brother in the drama.

Lee Joo Bin and other cast members:

Lee Joo Bin received favorable reviews for appearing in Netflix's 'Money Heist: Korea' and JTBC's drama 'She Would Never Know' and Netflix’s Hate To Love You. In addition, he is about to appear in the movie 'Sin City 4'. 'Queen of Tears' is scheduled to air on tvN in December. Jung Jin Young will reunite with director Jang Young Woo of her drama 'Impossible to Kill'. Jung Jin Young, who broke the existing color and showed character variations in recent dramas like Yonder and more. As Kim Kap Soo gave a sense of immersion in each of his works, sometimes humorous and sometimes serious, he plans to present another charm in 'Queen of Tears'. Kim Kap Soo, who will show off his unusual presence, is attracting attention with a certain presence in 'Queen of Tears'.

In the winter of 2013, Kim Soo Hyun, who appeared in the drama ‘My Love from the Star’ with Jeon Ji-hyun, continued his trending career. In 2015, through the drama ‘Producers’, he won the KBS Drama Awards. It was the first time in 13 years that a male actor in his 20s from the three terrestrial broadcasting companies had won the grand prize since Ahn Jae-mo in 2002's ‘The Age of the Wild’. However, Kim Soo Hyun's reputation was damaged when 'Real', his first film to return to the screen after 4 years since ‘Secretly and Greatly’, and his last film before enlistment, failed badly. Kim Soo Hyun, who finished his military service in the 1st Division Search Battalion, made a comeback in 2020 with the drama 't’s Okay To Not Be Okay' and showed off his strength. Kim Soo Hyun, who had no work activities last year, will work with Kim Ji-won of ‘My Liberation Notes’ in ‘Queen of Tears’, which is scheduled to be broadcast on tvN in the second half of this year.

