Love to Hate You star Yoo Teo lands pivotal role in second season of American CIA thriller The Recruit

Yoo Teo has been confirmed to star in the upcoming second season of the popular American series The Recruit.

On December 19, a local media outlet revealed that Yoo Teo has been cast as the series regular and will play the role of Jang Kyun, a clever agent from the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS). What’s interesting about his character is that he is known for his sense of humor and can go to extreme lengths to protect the people he cares for.

Actor Yoo Teo to feature in American series The Recruit season 2

The Recruit is a spy thriller that was released on Netflix on December 16, 2022. The eight-episode long first season depicts the journey of a rookie lawyer, Owen Hendricks, at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), played by budding star Noah Centineo.

The series unfolds unexpectedly as Owen finds himself entangled in the dangerous world of international politics. With this series, actor Noah Centineo attempted to break out of the stereotype, as earlier he was labeled as the Internet's new boyfriend due to his portrayal of teenage heartthrob Peter Kavinsky in the rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

According to reports, the second season of The Recruit will be a continuation of Owen’s further adventures as he gets stuck in an espionage situation in South Korea and that’s where the character Jang Kyun (Yeo Teo) comes into play.

Fans have high hopes for Yoo Teo’s character, as the actor gained international fame with his recent release Past Lives, co-starring Greta Lee. The film also bagged several accolades, including Best Picture at the Gotham Awards and Best New Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

More about Yoo Teo

Yoo Teo is a German-South Korean actor who has been actively working in the Korean entertainment industry since 2003. A few of his best works include Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Vertigo (2019), Dr. Brain (2021), and more.

This year, the actor not only surprised the audience with an exceptional performance in the globally acclaimed film Past Lives, but he also starred in the rom-com series Love to Hate You, which offered light-hearted entertainment.

