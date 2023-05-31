Love Tractor: Yoon Do Jin, Do Won slowly warm up to each other in teaser for BL Drama by Semantic Error’s team

The main poster and main trailer for the drama 'Love Tractor,' which is based on the popular BL webtoon of the same name, have been released. It will premiere in Korea on June 7. 'Love Tractor' is a drama about a young and healing romance between Sun Yool, a city man who got tired of life and moved to the country, and Ye Chan, a country man who loves the country a lot. Rae Mong Raein, the production company behind 'Semantic Error,' 'Reborn Rich,' and 'Extraordinary You,' co-produced it.

Love Tractor:

The poster and trailer for Love Tractor, which will be available in 192 nations worldwide, were unveiled for the first time. The main poster features a country boy Ye Chan (played by Yoon Do Jin) and city lover Sun Yool (played by Do Won) laughing together on a tractor. The presence of them resting on one another side by side and the lines of 'warm daylight, fragrant breeze, and you' fits with the environment of the two individuals, causing us to anticipate a new sentiment of 'Sun Yool' and 'Ye Chan'.

Trailer:

The trailer begins with Sun Yool, who goes back to his grandfather’s house in the village after experiencing some losses in the city and comes across the young villager Ye Chan but their first interaction turns out to be less than fun. But soon, Ye Chan reverts to his smiling and goofy self that Sun Yool was not used to. After spending some time together toiling on the field, Ye Chan begins feeling differently towards Sun Yool and soon boldly confesses his love and Sun Yool was left confused by it. Afterwards, Ye Chan said that he will show himself as a man to Sun Yoo and soon, they spend a lot of time together and slowly fall in love with each other. The cute interactions and comedy added on becomes a beautiful part of the drama. It makes the fans ready to watch the BL drama with the adorable cast.

ALSO READ: Single’s Inferno’s Shin Seul Ki, IVE’s Wonyoung’s sister Jang Da Ah, WJSN’s Bona to star in new revenge drama

Advertisement