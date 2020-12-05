Love Triangle to Scale Up: 3 points to look forward to in Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho's Start Up Finale

*SPOILERS ALERT* Ahead of Start-Up's final two episodes, the production team has teased fans on 3 keywords to watch out for in the finale of Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na's drama.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 15 and 16 will mark the official end to the popular tvN drama which stars Suzy as Seo Dal-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san, Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong and Kang Han-na as Won In-jae. Teasing viewers on what they can expect from the finale weekend, Start-Up's production team commented to Xports News, "Like the title of the drama, the final episode will encompass youth’s 'start' and 'up'."

"Three years ago, Seo Dal-mi, Nam Do-san, Han Ji-pyeong, and Won In-jae all experienced failures and changes. Please look forward to seeing what kind of voyages these four will take in the future," they added. Moreover, there are 3 keywords to watch out for in the final two episodes amongst which the first is 'Start-Up'. We will see Dal-mi and Do-san's Cheongmyeong Company; who are working on the autonomous vehicle Tarzan, butting heads with Morning Group as the two companies strive for better employees and better products. Along with Dal-mi and Do-san, the other Samsan Tech members Yoo Su-bin (Lee Chul-san), Kim Yong-san (Kim Do-wan) and Jeong Sa-ha (Stephanie Lee) are also reunited under Cheongmyeong Company.

The second keyword is 'Love Triangle' which speaks about who will win Dal-mi's heart in the end, Do-san or Ji-pyeong? While Ji-pyeong didn't make a move for three years, Do-san's return has opened an unexpected opportunity for the latter to have his happy ending with Dal-mi instead. We're promised a complex love triangle that these three beloved characters will be locked in.

Finally, the last keyword is 'Scale Up' which teases the character's efforts to expand their respective businesses. Scale Up will also be the subtitle for Start-Up Ep 16. Cheongmyeong Company's Dal-mi and Do-san, SH Venture Capital's Ji-pyeong and Injae Company's In-jae, who is also a major shareholder of Cheongmyeong Company all have one goal: "To achieve success in the world of startup companies." Viewers will have to wait and watch to see if Dal-mi, Do-san, Ji-pyeong and In-jae are able to 'scale up' and reach their ultimate goals.

How would you envision your dream Start-Up ending look like? Share your thoughts and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Start Up: 5 Things we hope will happen in Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na's drama finale

Start-Up Ep 15 and 16 airs today and tomorrow, i.e. December 5 and 6.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×