Love, Victor first look trailer: Love, Simon spinoff series recreates same humour with a millennial twist

The trailer of Love, Victor has released today and it gives a glimpse of 2018 romantic comedy Love, Simon.

The first look trailer of Love, Victor, the spin-off series of 2018 romantic comedy film Love, Simon is out today and it has successfully managed to take us down the memory lane. The Hulu series stars Michael Cimino and follows the story of Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School who discovers himself after tackling a set of problems all by his own. Facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation, the series recreates the same humour with a millennial twist.

The trailer that released shows Michael Cimino’s character, Victor, applying for a barista job at the local café where the assistant manager seems to have an eye for him. He makes a move on Victor after which all the milk spurts all over them and Victor withdraws his application as the coffee shop. The hilarious scene gives a glimpse of the 2018 movie Love, Simon, and fans can't wait to watch the series.

Check out the first-look trailer:

The series stars Ana Ortiz, Sophia Bush, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding. Love, Victor was initially slated to release on Disney plus. However, due to certain differences, the romantic comedy series will now be releasing on Hulu on June 19th.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×